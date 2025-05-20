Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Says Qatar Economic Forum Has Evolved Into Prominent Global Platform For Experts And Decision-Makers

2025-05-20 07:10:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized that the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, has evolved into a prominent global platform and a vital gathering place for experts, thought leaders and decision-makers. His Highness extended his best wishes for the success of the forum and for all participants.

In a post on X, HH the Amir said: "Today, I was pleased to inaugurate the fifth edition of Qatar Economic Forum. Since its inception nearly four years ago in partnership with Bloomberg, the forum has grown into an influential global platform and a hub for experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers. I followed with great interest some of the discussions and perspectives shared on critical economic, geopolitical, and technological topics. I wish the forum success, and good luck to all participants."

