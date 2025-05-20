Zelensky Discusses Details Of Trump Call With Finland's President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish President Alexander Stubb discussed the details of the previous day's phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

That is according to a statement posted by Zelensky on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

The two leaders exchanged updates on recent contacts with international partners and specifically addressed details of conversation with President Trump.

“The key point,” Zelensky emphasized,“is that diplomacy aimed at peace must be well-coordinated and focused on tangible outcomes.”

Zelensky also noted that it is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time to prolong the war and occupation.

“We are working with our partners to ensure that pressure forces Russians to change their behavior. Sanctions matter, and I am grateful to everyone making them more biting for those responsible for this war,” he said.

Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's readiness for a peaceful resolution:

“There is no doubt that the war must end at the negotiating table. The proposals on the table must be clear and realistic. Ukraine is ready for any negotiation format that delivers results. And if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine progress, there must be tough consequence,” he stressed.

He also mentioned that more talks with international partners are scheduled for today.

As previously reported, on May 19, Zelensky confirmed during a briefing that he had two phone conversations with Trump, joined at one point by other world leaders.

Trump also held a two-hour call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, afterward stating that Ukraine and Russia should "immediately start negotiations" toward a ceasefire. He added that he believes Putin wants peace with Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine