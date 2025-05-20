Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev, PM Viktor Orbán Hold Limited Meeting In Budapest

President Ilham Aliyev, PM Viktor Orbán Hold Limited Meeting In Budapest


2025-05-20 07:06:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in a limited format with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Azernews reports.

To be updated

MENAFN20052025000195011045ID1109571287

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search