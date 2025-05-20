403
World Health Assembly Officially Adopts Pandemic Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 20 (KUNA) - The World Health Assembly on Monday officially adopted the Pandemic Agreement which is an international agreement aimed at enhancing global cooperation in pandemic prevention preparedness and response after more than three years of intensive negotiations among Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Member States voted on the agreement to strengthen pandemic cooperation during the 78th session of the World Health Assembly currently taking place in Geneva until the May 27th.
The agreement reaffirms the sovereign right of countries to determine their public health policies while committing to enhanced international collaboration in several areas including pandemic prevention strengthening research and development capacities technology transfer equitable distribution of health products and the establishment of a global supply chain and logistics network.
The agreement includes provisions for a benefit-sharing mechanism related to access to pathogens and embraces the One Health approach which links human animal and environmental health.
Furthermore it provides for technical and financial support for countries with limited resources.
This binding global framework reinforces international solidarity and ensures better preparedness for future pandemics while respecting the specificities of national health policies of WHO Member States.
The agreement was adopted by WHO Member States. However the United States was absent from the session following the announcement by President Donald Trump of the U.S. withdrawal from the Organization. (end)
