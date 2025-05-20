"The Land Is Life": A Regional Project Supported By The African Development Bank Boosts Rural Women's Climate Resilience In Djibouti

"Before, farming was an unattainable dream. Today, I feed my children from the land." These words from Assia Obakar Hassan, a mother from the village of Kalaf, epitomize the profound transformation benefiting part of rural northern Djibouti thanks to a regional project implemented by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) with funding from the African Development Bank ( ) through the Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF).

In this region vulnerable to drought, food insecurity and rural poverty, secure access to land represents much more than a right to property: it is a tool for adapting to climate change and a lever for economic emancipation for hundreds of women.

Regaining dignity through the land

Living conditions in Kalaf and Dafenaytou have been transformed by the introduction of family vegetable gardens, forage plots, adapted farming tools and practical training. The aim is to make local agriculture a pillar of resilience, starting with those who support it on a daily basis.

"We had no right to land, no equipment and no training. Today, everything has changed," explains Fatouma Ali Aden, a mother of three from Dafenaytou. "Our children eat fresh vegetables, and we are no longer dependent on foreign markets.”

Each household now has its own production area. "Thanks to these gardens, we have regained our autonomy," adds Djilani Ali Ahmed, a community leader in Kalaf. "The women manage their own production and income and contribute to the village economy.”

Agricultural governance driven by women

The project was not confined to production: it also transformed local governance. The agricultural cooperative in Dafenaytou has over 70 members, the majority of whom are women, and 50% of its board members are female.

"Women are no longer just workers, they are decision-makers," says Ali Kamil Mohamed, head of the cooperative. "Their practical vision and commitment have improved the effectiveness of all our actions."

This change in approach has helped ensure a better match between the needs on the ground and the solutions proposed, consolidating the sustainability of the project.

Health, security and education: cascading effects

The social benefits of the project are considerable, from hygiene to nutrition and economic stability. The introduction of resistant seeds, simple irrigation systems and wheelbarrows has reduced the drudgery of the work and secured household food supplies.

"We now have a supply of grass for our animals, vegetables for our meals and even a small surplus to sell," says Mohamed Soumbourouh Ibiro. "It's a source of pride and security.”

The local school in Dafenaytou has also noted an improvement in attendance and concentration among children, especially girls, who have been freed from the chores of fetching water or food.

This project is an illustration of the African Development Bank's strategic priorities, in particular one of the "High 5" pillars:“Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa” by promoting gender equality, ensuring food security and building climate resilience.

"This project has proved to us that it is possible," concludes Assia Obakar Hassan. "With a little help, we can transform our villages, feed our families and pass on fertile land to our children."

As climate challenges intensify in the Horn of Africa, Kalaf and Dafenaytou are leading the way. The IGAD/AfDB project has not only provided water, seeds and training: it has given dignity, confidence and a voice back to rural women.

In these villages, where every drop of water counts, the land has become a symbol of life, hope and resilience.

