IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Batting Flaws Can Be Solved In 5 Mins, Says Yograj Singh
Yograj says solving those issues will take only five minutes and would put the Lucknow Super Giants captain back on track and scoring big runs again.
The 67-year-old former cricketer, who has coached current players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma besides his son Yuvraj Singh, says that with a bit of focused correction, Pant will be 'back to his best in no time'.
"Rishabh Pant's problem can be fixed in just five minutes. His head isn't steady, and his left shoulder is opening up too much. With a bit of focused correction, he'll be back to his best in no time," Yograj Singh told IANS in an interview on Tuesday.
Pant, who was signed by LSG for Rs 27 crore in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, has struggled miserably this season, scoring only 135 runs in 12 games. In Monday night's game against SRH, he was dismissed for seven in six balls.
In the last 10 matches in IPL 2025, Pant has scored 2, 2, DNB, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 8 and 7 runs. His modes of dismissal, too, have been disappointing.
The 27-year-old wicketkeeper batter was not retained by Delhi Capitals after IPL 2024 and was the biggest draw in the mega auction. But in the end, he failed to live up to the hefty price tag of INR 27 crore at least in IPL 2025.
After gaining a huge reputation as a wicketkeeper-batter and making it to the Indian team in both white-ball and red-ball cricket, Pant suffered a major car accident that kept him away from cricket for more than a year. Though he made a successful return to the Indian Premier League and international cricket in 2024, things have gone haywire for him in IPL 2025.
