Mosquito Season Is Here -- And These Cities Are Seeing The Biggest Swarms

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito season is officially here - and some U.S. cities are feeling it more than others. According to Orkin's 2025 Top 50 Mosquito Cities List, Los Angeles claims the No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row, with fast-climbing cities like Detroit , Cleveland and Denver making major moves into the top 10.

The annual list is based on the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin from April 2024 through March 2025. As summer outdoor activities ramp up, so does the need for proactive mosquito control to help protect health and comfort.

Chicago , New York , Atlanta and Detroit round out this year's top five, with Detroit making its first-ever appearance in the top rankings. Cleveland and Denver also broke into the top 10 for the first time, signaling larger mosquito pressure in northern cities as temperatures climb. California remains a stronghold for mosquito activity overall, with five cities in the Top 50: Los Angeles , San Francisco , Sacramento , San Diego and Fresno . With high temperatures and proximity to standing water, it's no wonder mosquitoes are frequent residents of the West Coast state.

Los AngelesChicago (+1)New York (-1)Atlanta (+1)Detroit (+5)HoustonDallas (-3)Washington, D.C. (-1)Cleveland (+10)Denver (+6)Philadelphia (-3)Miami (+3)Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (+7)Charlotte, N.C. (+4)San Francisco (-6)Indianapolis (+12)Orlando, Fla. (-4)Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (-6)Minneapolis (-2)Baltimore (+3)Nashville, Tenn. (+4)Greenville, S.C. (+7)Columbus, Ohio (+9)Oklahoma City (+12)Grand Rapids, Mich. (+8)Seattle (-15)Norfolk, Va. (+12)Pittsburgh (+16)Cincinnati (+9)Richmond, Va. (+17)Flint, Mich. (new to list)Tulsa, Okla. (+17)Cedar Rapids, Iowa (new to list)Memphis, Tenn. (+11)Albuquerque, N.M. (+8)Knoxville, Tenn. (+10)San Antonio (-11)Milwaukee (+3)San Diego (-12)Boston (-19)Columbia, S.C. (new to list)West Palm Beach, Fla. (-11)Kansas City, Kan. (-8)Hartford, Conn. (-7)Greensboro, N.C. (-3)Augusta, Ga. (new to list)St. Louis (-23)Myrtle Beach, S.C. (new to list)Davenport, Ill. (new to list)New Orleans (-10)

Beyond being a nuisance, mosquitoes are a major health threat . They're responsible for more deaths annually than any other creature, causing over 600,000 malaria-related deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . They also transmit other dangerous diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika virus, making prevention critical this time of year.

"Mosquito control isn't just about avoiding itchy bites," said Frank Meek, Orkin entomologist. "It's about safeguarding your health and your community. Proactive measures are key to controlling these seasonal surges in mosquito activity."

This summer, Orkin is renewing its commitment to public health through the Mosquitoes Don't Deserve a Drop campaign in partnership with the American Red Cross. From May 20 to June 30, 2025, for every mosquito control service purchased, Orkin will donate $25 to the American Red Cross, up to $250,000. The donations will help maintain a healthy blood supply across the U.S., while encouraging homeowners to take proactive steps against mosquito-borne illnesses.

Mosquito control can seem extremely daunting, especially living in areas with such dense mosquito populations. However, there are a few simple preventive measures homeowners can take to help reduce mosquito activity. Consumers can use the acronym BITE to remember the steps.



B lock access to skin by wearing long sleeves and pants, as well as CDC-recommended repellants.

I nstall tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.

T rim shrubs, grass and other vegetation to reduce mosquito resting areas. E liminate standing water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

