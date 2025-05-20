Ireland Application Security Market Databook 2025 | Ireland's Application Security Market To Hit US$219.9 Million By 2025 With 18.1% Annual Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Application Security Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast, Spend Analysis by Industry, Security Type, Deployment, and Enterprise Size - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added tooffering.The application security market in Ireland is on an impressive growth trajectory, anticipated to expand by 18.1% annually to reach an impressive $219.9 million by 2025. This dynamic sector has notably advanced from 2020 to 2024, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The market is expected to further ascend with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2025 to 2029, forecasting an expansion to $459.3 million by the close of 2029.This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the application security industry in Ireland, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of cybersecurity domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of application security market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.It breaks down market opportunities by industries, deployment models, and enterprise sizes. In addition, it provides a snapshot of spending patterns across security types such as web, mobile, cloud, API, and container security.

The report also segments the market by software solutions and services, offering insights into enterprise adoption trends. KPIs in value terms help in gaining an in-depth understanding of end-market dynamics.

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive Market Insights: Gain a detailed country-level analysis of the application security market in Ireland, including market size, growth trajectory, and forecasts, helping you identify emerging opportunities.

In-Depth Spend Analysis in Ireland: Understand security spending trends across industries, security types, solution categories, deployment models, and enterprise sizes, enabling better budget allocation and investment decisions. Strategic Decision-Making Support: Leverage data-driven insights to refine go-to-market strategies, partnerships, and investment plans, helping businesses navigate market risks and opportunities effectively.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of application security industry in Ireland through 88 tables and 109 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments:

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Share by Cybersecurity Domains



Application Security

Cloud Security

Data Privacy

Data Security

Identity Access Management

Infrastructure Protection

Integrated Risk Management

Network Security Equipment

Other Information Security Software

Security Services Consumer Security Software

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Size

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Share by Industry



IT and Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing & Distribution

Government & Defense

Travel & Hospitality

Media, Entertainment & Leisure Others

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

IT and Telecommunications Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

BFSI Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Retail & Consumer Goods Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Manufacturing & Distribution Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Government & Defense Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Travel & Hospitality Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Other Industries Application Security Spend by Security Type



Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Cloud Application Security

API Security Container & Other Security

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Share by Deployment



Cloud

On-premises Hybrid

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Share by Solution



Software Solution Services

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Share by Software Solution



Application Firewalls

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Systems

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Other

Ireland Application Security Spend Market Share by Enterprise Size



Small Scale Enterprises

Mid-Tier Enterprises Large Scale Enterprises

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900