Nykredit Announces Receipts Of All Regulatory Approvals
Nykredit announces receipt of approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority, after which all regulatory approvals required to implement the voluntary takeover offer for Spar Nord Bank A/S have been received
With reference to Spar Nord Bank A/S' ( Spar Nord ) company announcement no. 1/2025 concerning publication of the offer document (the Offer Document ) in connection with the all-cash voluntary takeover offer from Nykredit Realkredit A/S ( Nykredit ) for all shares (other than treasury shares held by Spar Nord) in Spar Nord (the Offer ), and Spar Nord's subsequent company announcements regarding Nykredit's extensions of the offer period, Nykredit has today announced that Nykredit has received the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority's approval of Nykredit's acquisition of sole control over Spar Nord pursuant to Chapter 4 of the Com-petition Act.
As a consequence, the last of the regulatory approvals that, pursuant to section 6.16 of the Offer Document, constitute the“Regulatory Condition” for the Offer has been received.
Completion of the Offer remains subject to fulfilment of the remaining conditions set out in section 6.6 of the Offer Document.
The offer period expires on 20 May 2025 at 23:59 (CEST). Nykredit expects to publish an announcement on 21 May 2025 regarding the preliminary calculation of the number of acceptances and to announce whether the Offer will be finalised.
Questions may be directed to Neel Rosenberg (media) on +45 25 27 04 33 or to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum (investors)on +45 96 34 42 36.
Yours faithfully
Spar Nord Bank A/S
The board of directors
