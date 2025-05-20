Savant Sponsors CDO Magazine Southern California Leadership Event On Data Innovation

Savant Partnership Helps Leaders Drive Value From AI and Automation

- Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-FounderSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs , a leader in agentic analytics and AI automation, is proud to support CDO Magazine 's Southern California Leadership event taking place on May 22, 2025, at The Porsche Experience Center in Carson, Los Angeles. As the Elite Insights Host Sponsor, Savant is partnering with CDO Magazine to share thought leadership, research, and insights with senior CDOs, CDAOs, and data and analytics executives from Southern California.The theme of the 2025 Leadership Dinner is 'Maximizing ROI from Gen AI Investments', with discussions centered on cost savings versus revenue growth, adoption stages and lessons learned, and choosing the right partners in a constantly shifting AI vendor market.“Data leaders today are being asked to do more with less - faster, smarter, and with lasting impact,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder at Savant Labs.“The Southern California Leadership Dinner is a chance to move beyond buzzwords and talk about what's actually working in the field. Savant is sponsoring this forum because we believe in building a community where data leaders can share real-world results and help raise the standard for what modern analytics should look like.”With a global reach spanning over 400,000 subscribers in 95% of the world's countries, CDO Magazine provides a premier platform for C-suite leaders to engage with high-quality content, exclusive events, and executive-level thought leadership. Data and analytics executives may register for the event with CDO Magazine at . Executives may also book private consultations with Savant at ....About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI analytics platform designed specifically for business analysts. It transforms manual and repetitive reporting processes traditionally handled in spreadsheets, offering a modern alternative to legacy platforms like Alteryx, Power Query, and Tableau Prep. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies like Zynex Medical, MillionDollarBaby, and Abzena, Savant automates thousands of reports, delivering faster insights, enhanced productivity, and streamlined operational efficiency.Learn more at

