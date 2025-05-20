Another Azerbaijani Wrestler Climbs To Podium At Tournament In Russia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The traditional freestyle wrestling tournament dedicated to the memory of five-time world champion Ali Aliyev has ended in the Russian city of Kaspiysk, Azernews reports.

On the last day of the 55th Memorial, national team member Jabrayil Hajiyev made his debut in a new weight category. In the up to 79 kg weight category, he won the bronze medal in this prestigious tournament.

Recall that Musa Agayev won the same award in the up to 65 kg weight category the day before.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.