Injury Toll In Russian Strike On Kherson Rises To 10
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
According to the report, around 7:00, Russian Armed Forces launched an attack at the civilian population of Kherson using an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone). The enemy targeted a public minibus carrying passengers. Five of them were injured.
Starting from 8:30, invading forces conducted artillery shelling of the city. As of 10:00, five more injuries were reported. Most of the victims are elderly people who were in their homes at the time of the attack.Read also: Invaders attacked two communities in Mykolaiv region over past day
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the morning, Russians dropped explosives from a drone onto a minibus in Kherson injuring five people.
Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office
