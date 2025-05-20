Injury Toll In Russian Strike On Kherson Rises To 10

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling early on May 20, ten people were injured in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, around 7:00, Russian Armed Forces launched an attack at the civilian population of Kherson using an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone). The enemy targeted a public minibus carrying passengers. Five of them were injured.

Starting from 8:30, invading forces conducted artillery shelling of the city. As of 10:00, five more injuries were reported. Most of the victims are elderly people who were in their homes at the time of the attack.

Read also: Invaders attacked two communities in Mykolaiv region over past day

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the morning, Russians dropped explosives from a drone onto a minibus in Kherson injuring five people.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office

