Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sales Of The Flagship Crossover EXLANTIX ET Have Started In EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka And EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek

2025-05-20 06:04:47
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Official sales of the new hybrid crossover EXLANTIX ET have started in the dealerships EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek, located in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

EXLANTIX ET combines elegant modern design and premium comfort. The car is equipped with a REEV hybrid power plant. It includes a gasoline engine and two electric motors. The total power is 340 kW. The crossover accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. Gasoline consumption is 6.7 liters per 100 km. Energy consumption is 20 kW*h per 100 km. The range on one refueling and a full battery charge reaches an impressive 1180 kilometers. This makes EXLANTIX ET the leader in its segment in terms of range without needing to refuel. The price of the new product starts from 6.6 million rubles.

The appearance of EXLANTIX ET is impressive. The expressive design makes the car recognizable. It emphasizes the status of the owner. The dimensions of the car: length - 4.98 m, width - 1.97 m, height - 1.69 m. The model is equipped with a full winter package with heated steering wheel, seats, side mirrors and enhanced corrosion protection of the chassis components and battery system. The interior of EXLANTIX ET is carefully thought out. High-quality finishing materials, comfortable seats with heating, ventilation and massage, a modern multimedia system and an automatic parking system with 18 modes are in it. All this provides maximum comfort and safety in everyday use.

"We are glad that the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka has started selling the flagship crossover EXLANTIX ET, presented on the Russian market. Customers have a unique chance to become the first owners of EXLANTIX ET - a full-size crossover. The car combines advanced engineering solutions relevant for Russia and premium equipment. It is more than just a car. It is a new philosophy of hybrid cars", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM Yug Division, commented.

"We are confident that this model will receive high marks from our customers. Test drives, which will soon begin at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek, will add to the vivid impressions of the flagship crossover. It is pleasant that St. Petersburg became one of the first cities where this model appeared. We hope that EXLANTIX ET will appeal to our customers who value technology, comfort and attention to every detail", - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division, added.

GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.

MENAFN20052025003198003206ID1109571029

