Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Appreciation To Kuwait Football Association


2025-05-20 06:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a letter of appreciation to the Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah.
In his letter, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his appreciation to the KFA after attending the Crown Prince Cup Final (2024-2025) for a well-organized championship amidst an atmosphere full of sportsmanship and honourable competition that reflected the spirit of Kuwaiti sports.
His Highness the Crown Prince also praised the Association's efforts put in organizing such championships and hoped for further success in the future. (end)
bb


MENAFN20052025000071011013ID1109571024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search