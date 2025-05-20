403
Kuwait Crown Prince Expresses Appreciation To Kuwait Football Association
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a letter of appreciation to the Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah.
In his letter, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his appreciation to the KFA after attending the Crown Prince Cup Final (2024-2025) for a well-organized championship amidst an atmosphere full of sportsmanship and honourable competition that reflected the spirit of Kuwaiti sports.
His Highness the Crown Prince also praised the Association's efforts put in organizing such championships and hoped for further success in the future. (end)
