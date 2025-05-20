Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Limak Board Members


2025-05-20 06:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Limak Company board members on their visit to the country.
Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Issa attended the meeting. (end)
