Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Limak Board Members
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday Limak Company board members on their visit to the country.
Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Director General Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Issa attended the meeting. (end)
