Hyrdogen Transition Outlook And Trends Q2 2025 | New Project Announcements Decline From 900Ktpa To 295Ktpa In Q1 2025
Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyrdogen Transition Outlook and Trends Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Q1 2025, new project announcements accounted for approximately 295ktpa of added capacity across 10 projects. This represented a decrease from the previous quarter, where 900ktpa of capacity was announced across 21 projects.
Q1 2025 also represented a small deceleration from Q1 of the previous year, where 373ktpa of capacity was announced across 15 projects, reflecting how a combination of industry headwinds and policy uncertainty in core markets is weighing on the industry.
Q1 2025 saw a smaller volume of project announcements than the previous quarter and the overall capacity outlook experienced a significant decline following the stall of the GHI Spirit of Scotia Project. This quarterly trend reflects both global industry headwinds and political uncertainty particularly in North America following Trump's inauguration.
Key Highlights
Report Scope
- Global hydrogen outlook and trends. Breakdown of hydrogen capacity by stage of development, top capacities per country, top companies with hydrogen capacity, location and scale of largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects and key players, outlook of hydrogen deal trends and global map of implemented and upcoming hydrogen policies, strategies and roadmaps
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies. Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector. Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects. Understand how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scales to become a key technology for the global energy transition
Company Coverage
- GreenGo Energy Group CWP Global Intercontinental Energy Corp Mirning Green Energy Ltd Green Hydrogen International Corp Inpex Corp Adani Enterprises TotalEnergies GEP Global ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co New and Renewable Energy Authority BP Plc Intercontinental Energy Corp National Technology Enterprises Co OQ SAOC Shell plc Fortescue Future Industries H2 Global Energy Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS Friesen Elektra Beteiligungsgesellschaft Locus-Tech Shree Techdata Ltd LUPRO Inc Free Power Group SpA Glenrock Energy Acciona Nordex Ortus Energy Ltd StormFisher Hydrogen Jearrard Energy Resources Ltd Siemens Air Products and Chemicals Inc RWE
Key Topics Covered:
- Quarterly snapshot Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook Active and upcoming capacity Breakdown of capacity by project scale Major upcoming projects Project announcements from Q4 2024 Map of top 10 upcoming projects Hydrogen capacity scenarios to 2030 Leading countries by capacity Top participant companies Deal Activity Quarterly deal trends Deal geography M&A Capital raisings Key Policy Developments Hydrogen policy map Recent policy developments
List of Tables
- Major upcoming projects Low-carbon hydrogen project announcements in Q1 2025 M&A activity in Q1 2025 Capital raising activity in Q1 2025 Recent key policy developments
List of Figures
- Active and Announced Capacity Regional breakdown of upcoming capacity Project count by capacity band based on active and announced projects Breakdown of capacity by capacity band and project start year Top 10 upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants map Capacity Scenarios to 2030 Countries with the highest cumulative upcoming capacity Companies' net capacity share Hydrogen deal trends Quarterly comparison, Q1 2023 - Q1 2025 Distribution of hydrogen deals by country in Q1 2025 Breakdown of countries by Q1 2025 deal value (US $m) National hydrogen strategies, plans, and roadmaps
