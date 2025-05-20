Tendata Releases the Landmark "2024 Global Trade Data Report"

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shanghai Tendata Tech Co.,Ltd, a leading global trade data provider, has officially released its highly anticipated 2024 Global Trade Data Report, titled "Data-Driven Strategy: 2024 Global Trade Outlook." Based on trade data from over 228 countries and regions, the report provides an in-depth overview of the current global trade landscape, highlighting emerging markets, top-performing product categories, and evolving industry trends. It offers valuable market intelligence and strategic insights for import-export professionals and enterprises worldwide.Global Trade OverviewAccording to Tendata's report, global trade volume surpassed the $33 trillion threshold for the first time. However, regional disparities have intensified. China emerged as the global leader in export growth, registering a 5.9% year-on-year increase, while North America showed a contrasting pattern of strong imports but weak exports.In 2024, China's total import and export volume reached USD 6.16229 trillion, marking a 3.8% year-on-year increase. Exports accounted for USD 3.57722 trillion (+5.9%), while imports totaled USD 2.58507 trillion (+1.1%), resulting in a trade surplus of USD 992.16 billion. China's exports performed exceptionally well in categories such as consumer electronics, digital devices, information technology, and new energy vehicles-including smartphones, portable computing devices, and electric vehicles. On the import side, crude oil and core electronic components dominated, reflecting the nation's substantial energy demands and dependence on key technologies in the electronics industry.Strategic Market InsightsThe report provides detailed trade insights into seven key markets: the United States, Vietnam, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Turkey. Whether entrepreneurs are exploring new growth territories or enterprises are seeking to expand their international presence, the report delivers actionable intelligence and market-specific strategies.For instance, Vietnam's total trade volume in 2024 reached USD 786.29 billion, with a trade surplus of USD 24.77 billion. China remains Vietnam's largest source of imports, while the United States is its top export destination. Vietnam mainly imports electronic, technological, and energy-related products, while its exports are led by electronics, agricultural goods, and light industrial products. Notably, Chinese companies operating in Vietnam are shifting from simple capacity relocation to a more collaborative ecosystem development model.Focus on 12 High-Growth Product CategoriesThe report also highlights 12 high-demand product categories: chemicals, 3C consumer electronics, home appliances, machinery manufacturing, semiconductor components, new energy vehicles, food products, rubber and plastics, steel and steel products, medical devices, furniture, and textiles & raw fabrics. It provides detailed trade data and expert analysis tailored to the specific needs of exporters across different industries.For example, global chemical imports exhibited a rise-then-fall trend from 2020 to 2024. In 2024, the United States led global chemical imports, while China remained the top exporter, reflecting the evolving supply-demand dynamics in the chemical sector.Expert Commentary and Multidimensional AnalysisTendata collaborated with renowned experts and institutions, including Professor Yuan Tangjun from Fudan University, Shanghai Cross-border Digital Tech, Globao Consulting, and Tencheng, to offer multidisciplinary perspectives. These contributions enrich the report with insights from academic research, technological innovation, and real-world business practice.This collaborative interpretation transforms the report into more than a data compendium-it becomes a practical roadmap for businesses to track global trade dynamics and achieve sustainable, high-quality growth.With over 20 years of expertise in the trade data industry, Tendata provides access to global trade data from 228+ countries and regions, insights into over 500 million businesses, and a database of 850 million business contacts. Driven by data, Tendata continues to build bridges between enterprises and global markets.The release of the 2024 Global Trade Data Report not only delivers a deep dive into global trade patterns but also showcases Tendata's robust data capabilities. Looking ahead, Tendata remains committed to advancing its data service infrastructure and partnering with enterprises to navigate global trade challenges and seize emerging opportunities together.

