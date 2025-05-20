Tims China Participates In Nation-Wide “Weight Management Year” Campaign With New Hot & Healthy Power Bowls

Packed with 2 + 8 + 8 Goodies-You Can See It, You Can Taste It









(Tims China's new Loaded Power Bowls)

Tims China's new Loaded Power Bowls come in a standard“2 + 8 + 8” configuration, featuring 18 carefully selected ingredients in every bowl. The“2” stands for two portions of high-quality protein, while the two“8s” represent eight wholesome grains and eight colorful vegetables-creating a nutrient-rich meal designed to meet the needs of busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Thoughtfully balanced and portioned, the Loaded Power Bowls offer a variety of premium proteins-from Omega-3-rich tuna and savory black pepper beef to, juicy New Orleans-style chicken thigh and soft-boiled eggs. The grain base is a blend of eight nutritious varieties (quinoa, brown rice, oat rice, purple rice, black rice, buckwheat, red rice, and highland barley), offering a delightful mix of textures, flavors and colors. The eight vegetable selections include tender baby pumpkin, crispy roasted broccoli, meaty king oyster mushrooms, and naturally sweet carrots, all enhanced with a refreshing crunch from pickled vegetables.

Continuing Tims China's signature hot-meal approach, every Power Bowl is freshly oven-heated. This“hot light meal” preserves the original taste of the ingredients while meeting Chinese consumers' preference for a warm lunch, offering a satisfying healthy option.

What's more, the Loaded Power Bowls are paired with a coffee or other beverage, all at an accessible price point. With Tims China's Chibaobao 40% off discount card, the Power Bowl combo's start from as low as RMB 30-delivering both great value and great nutrition.

A Lighter Bowl for a Weight-Conscious Year

During China's 2025“Two Sessions,” weight management emerged as a hot topic of national concern. The National Health Commission launched a three-year“Weight Management Year” initiative-signaling a shift from individual wellness to a national health strategy.

Back in the fall, as we celebrated the milestone of 1,000 stores, Tims China committed to“Fresh Is Delicious, Health Comes Light.” We have since doubled down on our pledge to“fresh and healthy”-adding calorie counts to core products and rolling out an ABCD grading system for beverages to better guide dietary choices. This year's launch of the Light & Fit Lunch Box series has especially resonated with our guests, seeking healthier, lighter meals, and making Tims China standout in the nationwide health movement.

With its hot Loaded Power Bowls, flavorful ingredient combinations, and accessible pricing, managing health and weight has become simple and enjoyable.

Your New Go-To Lunch Companion: Redefining the Café Dining Experience

As the food and beverage landscape continues to evolve, Tims China is carving out a new path with its“coffee + warm food” strategy-reimagining the café as a fresh and healthy lunch destination. Tims China has made a strategic commitment with its Lunch Box series, such as our Hot Baked Bagel Sandwiches, Energizing Lunch Wraps, and now our Loaded Power Bowls.

“Our new Lunch Box lineup introduces a fresh take on Western-style healthy lunches in a café setting, offering a complete 'entrée + snack + coffee' meal solution,” said Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China. “This is more than just an extension of our product line-it's reimagining how busy urban consumers eat, and exceeding their expectations. We are moving from singular coffee consumption to all-day healthy dining, embedding the café experience deeply into a health-focused lifestyle.”

[About the Power Bowls]