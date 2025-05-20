Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
STG Global Finance B.V. – Interim Report Of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S


2025-05-20 05:15:50
Company Announcement
No. 02/2025

Copenhagen, 20 May 2025

STG Global Finance B.V. –

Annual Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 20 May 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its interim report for 1 January – 31 March 2025.

The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: .

Fo r further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, ... .
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, ....

Attachment

  • STG NV - CA no 2 2025

MENAFN20052025004107003653ID1109570776

