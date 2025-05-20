Terrorism And War Law Violations: Vardanyan's Trial Underway
The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, accused of a range of serious offences including violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, and financing terrorism, has officially commenced at the Baku Court Complex.
According to Azernews , the hearing is being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.
In the previous hearing, several victims involved in the case gave their testimonies.
Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:
Article 100: Planning and waging an aggressive war
Article 107: Deportation or forced displacement of the population
Article 109: Persecution
Article 112: Unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international law
Article 113: Torture
Article 114: Mercenarism
Article 115: Violations of the laws and customs of war
Article 116: Breaches of international humanitarian law during armed conflict
Article 214: Terrorism
Article 214-1: Financing terrorism
In addition, he is accused under:
Article 218: Creation of a criminal organization
Article 228: Illegal acquisition, possession, sale, and transport of weapons, ammunition, and explosives
Article 270-1: Acts threatening aviation safety
Article 278: Violent seizure and retention of power, and attempts to forcibly change the constitutional order
Article 279: Establishment of illegal armed groups not recognized by law
Article 318: Illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan
The trial is expected to draw considerable public and international attention due to the high-profile nature of the charges and Vardanyan's prominent role during the conflict in the region.
