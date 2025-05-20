Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Welcomes Delegates To 8Th CICA Business Council Plenary Meeting

The 8th Plenary Meeting of the Business Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held today in Baku.

Azernews reports, the event is jointly organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA/KOBIA) and the CICA Secretariat.

The plenary brings together high-level representatives from CICA member states and international business organizations, including: Kairat Sarybay, Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat; Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of SMBDA; Murat Karimsakov, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan International Chamber of Commerce; Pavel Kondrashov, Head of the International Cooperation Project Group of the Russian Small and Medium Business Corporation; Orathai Phubunlap Gunaseelan, Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Thailand in Astana; Sheng Guofei, Director of the CICA Business Council's China Office; Maksat Mamytkanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan; Nahid Salameh Ibrahim Qudsi, Chief of Staff at the Ministry of National Economy of Palestine; Mansurjon Razulev, Executive Director of the Investment Promotion Agency under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

CICA currently has 28 member states. Under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency will lead the CICA Business Council.

The meeting aims to enhance cooperation, foster trust-based economic partnerships, and explore new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Asia.

