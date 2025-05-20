Philippines' Marcos Open For Reconciliation With Duterte Family
“I don't need enemies. I need friends,” Marcos said in a podcast posted on social media, adding, he wants stability and a peaceful environment, so that his administration can continue its job.
His remarks came, one week after the midterm elections. Only six senatorial candidates backed by Marcos made it to the Senate, a performance that fell short of expectations.
Marcos and Duterte's daughter, Vice President, Sara Duterte, formed a coalition in the 2022 elections, achieving a landslide victory. However, last year, their partnership unraveled, as the vice president resigned from the Marcos cabinet, after she stepped down as education secretary, due to differences in opinion.
The Marcos-Duterte rift deepened in March this year, when Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in Manila and transferred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.
Despite his detention, Rodrigo Duterte won the Davao City mayoral race, in the recently concluded elections.– NNN-PNA
