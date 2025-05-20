LG Chairs Unified Command Meet To Review Security For Amarnath Yatra, Current Situation

Sources said that the meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, top Army, Police and other officials to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that the meeting reviewed the current situation in the Union Territory and security arrangement for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence from July 3 this year.

“The meeting also focused on the fallout of Pahalgam terror attack and the situation that evolved post 'Operation Sindoor' in Jammu and Kashmir,” sources added, as per news agency KNO.

They said that the LG stressed on the Army, Police and Paramilitary officials to dismantled the terror ecosystem completely in Jammu and Kashmir.

