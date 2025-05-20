Lightning Strike Kills Over 40 Livestock In Central Kashmir's Kangan

An official said that the livestock belonged to Abdul Wahid Khattana of Sunderbani, Rajouri, who is presently putting up at Chechi Pati, Hariganiwan, as part of seasonal migration, reported news agency KNO.

The lightning strike occurred amid a brief but intense thunderstorm, catching the animals in the open and resulting in their instant death.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now