Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lightning Strike Kills Over 40 Livestock In Central Kashmir's Kangan

Lightning Strike Kills Over 40 Livestock In Central Kashmir's Kangan


2025-05-20 05:04:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least 40 sheep and goats of a nomadic herder died in a lightning strike late last night in the forest area of Hariganiwan in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

An official said that the livestock belonged to Abdul Wahid Khattana of Sunderbani, Rajouri, who is presently putting up at Chechi Pati, Hariganiwan, as part of seasonal migration, reported news agency KNO.

The lightning strike occurred amid a brief but intense thunderstorm, catching the animals in the open and resulting in their instant death.

