403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mostafa Fahmy Announced as New Ambassador for Sony’s Iconic CineAlta Cameras
(MENAFN- Atteline) The CineAlta camera range brings over 30 years of unmatched cinematic heritage to all of Sony’s motion picture cameras, while being the force behind powerhouse films such as Star Wars1.
(Cairo, Egypt, 18 May 2025) – Sony Middle East and Africa is delighted to announce renowned Director of Photography (DOP) Mostafa Fahmy as the new ambassador for its prestigious CineAlta camera range. This newly founded partnership with Fahmy reinforces the CineAlta range as the premier choice of directors and DOPs to steer their personal artistic vision, while simultaneously highlighting the significant role that Sony’s cutting-edge technology is playing in shaping the future of cinematic storytelling.
Fahmy’s notable works include Youm 13, Sokkar, El Harsha El Sabaa, and the Egyptian adaptation of Suits. He has collaborated with prominent directors across Egypt and the Middle East, contributing to over 100 projects throughout his illustrious career. Most recently, Fahmy served as the DOP for Egyptian breakout series Lam Shamseya, which marked a significant milestone as the first Egyptian production to be shot exclusively on Sony's state-of-the-art CineAlta Burano camera.
The Burano, renowned for its exceptional visual quality, colour science, and versatility, provided Fahmy with the technological prowess to deliver unparalleled visual storytelling, and the show has since received strong positive reception on an international scale including SeriesFest to showcase its global appeal.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mostafa Fahmy, Award-Winning Cinematographer stated: "Sony is just a good friend on set. I can hear the CineAlta range on set telling me, 'I got your back, just be creative.' For that reason, this is a partnership that allows me to fully focus on creativity and storytelling without compromise - and I look forward to what the future holds as we venture onwards together.”
Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director at Sony Middle East and Africa, added: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Mostafa Fahmy as our CineAlta ambassador. His visionary approach and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Sony’s commitment to empowering creative professionals. Together, we look forward to inspiring the next wave of cinematic brilliance through high-performance, professional camera solutions."
With Fahmy being a celebrated cinematographer in the region who is known for compelling visual narratives and groundbreaking cinematography across various high-profile film and television projects, his extensive body of work consistently demonstrates his innovative approach and dedication to cinematic excellence. His partnership with Sony makes him an ideal representative of the multinational conglomerate’s CineAlta vision. Together, both parties will dedicate efforts towards fostering innovation and empowering cinematographers and filmmakers worldwide by providing industry-leading technology tailored for unparalleled creative expression.
-ENDS-
To explore more of Mostafa Fahmy’s remarkable portfolio, visit his official channels:
Website: Mostafa Fahmy
Linkedin: Mostafa Fahmy
elCinema Resume: Mostafa Fahmy
Vimeo Channel: Mostafa Fahmy
For more information about Sony’s CineAlta professional cameras, visit Sony Professional - Products and Solutions To Redefine Your Business
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Email: ...
Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
Email:...
(Cairo, Egypt, 18 May 2025) – Sony Middle East and Africa is delighted to announce renowned Director of Photography (DOP) Mostafa Fahmy as the new ambassador for its prestigious CineAlta camera range. This newly founded partnership with Fahmy reinforces the CineAlta range as the premier choice of directors and DOPs to steer their personal artistic vision, while simultaneously highlighting the significant role that Sony’s cutting-edge technology is playing in shaping the future of cinematic storytelling.
Fahmy’s notable works include Youm 13, Sokkar, El Harsha El Sabaa, and the Egyptian adaptation of Suits. He has collaborated with prominent directors across Egypt and the Middle East, contributing to over 100 projects throughout his illustrious career. Most recently, Fahmy served as the DOP for Egyptian breakout series Lam Shamseya, which marked a significant milestone as the first Egyptian production to be shot exclusively on Sony's state-of-the-art CineAlta Burano camera.
The Burano, renowned for its exceptional visual quality, colour science, and versatility, provided Fahmy with the technological prowess to deliver unparalleled visual storytelling, and the show has since received strong positive reception on an international scale including SeriesFest to showcase its global appeal.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mostafa Fahmy, Award-Winning Cinematographer stated: "Sony is just a good friend on set. I can hear the CineAlta range on set telling me, 'I got your back, just be creative.' For that reason, this is a partnership that allows me to fully focus on creativity and storytelling without compromise - and I look forward to what the future holds as we venture onwards together.”
Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director at Sony Middle East and Africa, added: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Mostafa Fahmy as our CineAlta ambassador. His visionary approach and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Sony’s commitment to empowering creative professionals. Together, we look forward to inspiring the next wave of cinematic brilliance through high-performance, professional camera solutions."
With Fahmy being a celebrated cinematographer in the region who is known for compelling visual narratives and groundbreaking cinematography across various high-profile film and television projects, his extensive body of work consistently demonstrates his innovative approach and dedication to cinematic excellence. His partnership with Sony makes him an ideal representative of the multinational conglomerate’s CineAlta vision. Together, both parties will dedicate efforts towards fostering innovation and empowering cinematographers and filmmakers worldwide by providing industry-leading technology tailored for unparalleled creative expression.
-ENDS-
To explore more of Mostafa Fahmy’s remarkable portfolio, visit his official channels:
Website: Mostafa Fahmy
Linkedin: Mostafa Fahmy
elCinema Resume: Mostafa Fahmy
Vimeo Channel: Mostafa Fahmy
For more information about Sony’s CineAlta professional cameras, visit Sony Professional - Products and Solutions To Redefine Your Business
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
Email: ...
Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
Email:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment