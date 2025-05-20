HE Al Zeyoudi Highlights Role Of CEPA Program In UAE's Industrial Growth During 'Make It In The Emirates'

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE – 20 May, 2025: His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, participated in a panel discussion titled 'Redefining Industry, Trade, and Investment' as part of the opening ceremony at the 'Make It In The Emirates' event, where he reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing its industrial sector and boosting local production through strategic initiatives and global partnerships.

The 'Make It In The Emirates' event has emerged as a vital platform for manufacturers, investors, and industry leaders, focusing on the UAE's industrial and manufacturing opportunities. The event emphasizes the nation's economic diversification, technological innovation, and sustainability, helping to drive export-led growth.

The strong growth of the UAE's goods export economy was highlighted in a recent report from the World Trade Organization, entitled 'Global Trade Outlook and Statistics'. That WTO report showed the UAE now ranks 11th globally in goods exports, with a value of US$603 billion in 2024. The nation rose six places in these rankings between 2021 and 2024, highlighting the effective nature of the UAE's industrial policy.

During the panel, HE Al Zeyoudi emphasized the crucial role of trade and investment in fostering sustainable industrial growth and enhancing global competitiveness. He highlighted that the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) program serves as a significant catalyst, expanding access to markets around the world and integrating the nation into global supply chains. 'The CEPA program is not only creating access to diverse markets but it is also facilitating knowledge transfer and skills development across various sectors,' said HE Al Zeyoudi. 'As we innovate and diversify, we are building a robust industrial foundation that will sustain our economic growth.'

The UAE's industrial strategy, underscored by initiatives like Project 300 billion and Make it in the Emirates, aims to shift the country's export base towards high-value, knowledge-based sectors, including advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, clean technologies, and logistics. HE Al Zeyoudi went on to say: 'Through the CEPA program we are helping to establish the UAE as a global hub for industrial excellence. By leveraging advanced technologies and creating synergies between goods and services, we are paving the way for a more diversified and resilient economic model.'

The 'Make It In The Emirates' event showcased the UAE's vision for industrialization, reinforcing the nation's role as a leading destination for innovation and investment. The discussions at the event also highlighted the critical role of the CEPA program in advancing the UAE's industrial vision, further solidifying the country's position as a key player in the global industrial landscape.