Helvetic Goes Paperless With The Redifly Etechlog.

Helvetic has officially gone live with the REDiFly eTechlog across its entire fleet, marking a major milestone in the Swiss airline's digital transformation.

- Christian SuhnerZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Helvetic's rollout of the REDiFly eTechlog marks a major shift away from paper-based processes, giving pilots and maintenance teams a faster, more accurate way to manage aircraft defects, flight records, and technical updates.Pilots and engineers now manage data entirely through a modern, digital platform, eliminating delays and errors associated with traditional paper processes.Helvetic assigned iPads directly to pilots rather than individual aircraft, a key deployment feature that improves accountability, device care, and operational security. Pilots use their assigned devices to manage flight and maintenance reporting tasks without the need for shared hardware.The REDiFly platform's cloud-native SaaS design also supports Helvetic's IT strategy by reducing the need for in-house infrastructure and enabling secure, scalable access across the network.Helvetic completed the deployment of the REDiFly eTechlog across its fleet and supported pilots and maintenance teams through a structured onboarding and training program. The eTechlog is seamlessly integrated with existing operational software, including WinOps (flight operations) and AMOS/AMOS Mobile (maintenance), giving flight and maintenance teams real-time visibility into aircraft status, scheduled maintenance requirements, and technical reporting data.The REDiFly eTechlog process was also successfully approved by the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), reflecting compliance with Tier 1 regulatory standards.Christian Suhner, CTO of Helvetic comments:“Going live with the REDiFly eTechlog has been a major milestone for Helvetic Airways. The system adapts to our processes, rather than the other way around, making it easier to collect and manage technical data. It has strengthened our operations' data quality, security, and reliability across the network. We're excited about what the future holds with REDiFly."REDiFly's CEO, Patrick Clancy, comments:"Helvetic's move to a fully paperless operation with the REDiFly eTechlog shows exactly what this platform was built for - giving airlines faster, more reliable workflows and real-time control over the quality and management of their operational data. It's not just about replacing paper; it's about giving operators better control over their data, improving turnaround times, and making maintenance decisions with real-time information. We're proud to have played a part in helping Helvetic move to the next level of digital operations."About REDiFly:REDiFly develops flexible, user-focused aviation software. Their eTechlog replaces paper-based aircraft technical logbooks, giving operators real-time control over maintenance data, improving airworthiness tracking, and reducing operational delays. Built through direct collaboration with flight and maintenance teams, REDiFly helps streamline maintenance workflows and simplify regulatory compliance.For more information visit .About Helvetic Airways:Helvetic Airways is a Swiss airline headquartered at Zurich Airport, operating scheduled and charter flights across Europe with a fleet of 22 Embraer aircraft. Helvetic is known for its high operational standards, modern fleet, and commitment to continuous innovation in aviation services.For more information visit:Company Contact Information:REDiFly / IAS IrelandMr. Patrick Clancy32 Regional Development Centre,DkIT (Dundalk Institute of Technology), A91N8XPCo. Louth,Ireland.Phone: +(353) 877945436Email: ...For more information visitHelvetic AirwaysMr. Christian SuhnerHelvetic Airways AG,Steinackerstrasse 56,CH-8302 Kloten,Switzerland.Email: ...For more information visit

