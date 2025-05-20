403
Chilean Peso Holds Ground Against USD: Market Analysis For May 20, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USD/CLP exchange rate is currently trading at 937.47, showing a slight increase of +0.20 (+0.03%) from the previous close. Today's trading range saw the pair reach a high of 937.47 and a low of 937.14, with an opening price of 937.22.
The Chilean peso has shown resilience against the US dollar today, continuing the consolidation pattern observed over the past week.
Yesterday (May 19), the USD/CLP closed at 944.22, holding steady with no change from the previous session, while trading in a narrow range between 944.72 and 941.37.
This stability followed Friday's session (May 16) where the USD/CLP increased by 5.52 or 0.59% to 944.94, representing a moderate strengthening of the dollar against the peso that began mid-week.
"We're seeing typical end-of-week position adjustments, with some institutional investors increasing their dollar holdings ahead of the weekend," noted a senior trader at a Santiago-based bank regarding Friday's movements.
Fundamental Drivers
Copper Prices
As Chile is the world's largest copper producer, the metal's price remains a crucial factor for the peso's performance.
Copper has been trading at relatively stable levels in recent sessions, providing fundamental support for the Chilean currency. Recent data showed copper holding steady at $4.63 per pound, which has helped underpin the peso's strength.
"Copper prices continue to be the primary driver for the Chilean peso, accounting for approximately 40-50% of USD/CLP movements," explained Marco Vergara, FX strategist at Banco de Chile.
US Dollar Weakness
The US dollar experienced a notable decline in value on Monday (May 19), influenced by a downgrade in the US government's credit rating. This event prompted swift reactions from investors, leading to a decrease in the dollar's strength against several major currencies.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar's performance against a basket of major currencies, decreased by about 0.58% on Monday, dropping from 100.8190 to around 100.333.
Central Bank Policy
The Central Bank of Chile's monetary policy stance continues to provide stability for the peso. The bank has maintained a cautious approach, balancing inflation concerns with growth objectives. The current benchmark rate stands at 5.5%, which has been attractive for foreign capital inflows.
Technical Analysis
From a technical perspective, the USD/CLP pair is currently trading below both its 50-day moving average of 954.53 and its 200-day moving average of 965.99, indicating a potential bearish trend in the medium term.
The 14-day RSI stands at 48.03, suggesting neutral momentum with neither overbought nor oversold conditions.
Patricia Núñez, senior technical analyst at Santiago Capital, notes: "The momentum indicators are showing neutral conditions on daily charts. We could see continued range-bound trading between 940-950 as the market awaits fresh catalysts."
The currency pair has been trading in a defined channel since early May, with the current level suggesting potential for further consolidation before a clearer directional move emerges.
Capital Flows
Investment flows have played a significant role in recent currency movements. After four consecutive weeks of outflows from US equity funds, the trend reversed last week with investors acquiring a net total of $12.86 billion in US equity funds, their first weekly net acquisition since April 9.
However, more recent data from the Investment Company Institute showed total estimated outflows from long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds were $7.08 billion for the week ended May 7, 2025. Equity funds specifically saw outflows of $16.68 billion.
Market Outlook
Looking ahead, the USD/CLP exchange rate is expected to be influenced by several key factors:
1. Global risk sentiment, particularly developments in US-China trade relations
2. Copper price movements
3. US Federal Reserve policy expectations
4. Chilean Central Bank monetary policy decisions
Trading Economics forecasts the USD/CLP to trade at 944.181 by the end of this quarter and at 975.376 in one year.
The USD/CLP rate is down -5.60% in 2025 overall, meaning the US Dollar has decreased in value compared to the Chilean Peso year-to-date.
Market participants will be closely watching upcoming economic data releases from both the US and Chile, as well as any statements from central bank officials that might provide clues about future monetary policy directions.
