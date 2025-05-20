403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebrate Eid Al Adha with One-of-a-Kind Staycation Aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 20 May 2025
This Eid Al Adha, elevate yo’r celebrations with a stay unlike any other - aboard ’he Queen Elizabeth 2, Dubai’s iconic floating hotel. Docked in the heart of Dubai’s Port Mina Rashid, the legendary ocean liner invites guests to indulge in a unique staycation that promises heritage, hospitality, and unforgettable views - all wrapped in timeless charm. From 6th to 10th June 2025, guests can enjoy a truly memorable Eid break with exclusive benefits designed to elevate their stay.
Whether you are planning a romantic retreat or a family break, step into a setting where every moment tells a story.
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, said, “Eid is a time for joy, reflection, and meaningful connectio– – and what better place to celebrate than aboard a ship that has hosted royalty, celebrities, and dignitaries from across the globe. At the QE2, we offer more than just a stay; we offer an experience steeped in heritage, shaped by stories, and tailored for t’day’s traveller. From sea-view rooms to carefully curated dining moments, every aspect of our Eid Al Adha offer is crafted to inspire and delight in a setting as extraordinary as the occasion i”self.”
To enhance the overall experience, the Eid Staycation offers Buffet Breakfast and Buffet Dinner for two persons, late check-out at 2:00 pm, subject to availability, allowing guests to maximize their time on board as well as 20% discount on food and beverages.
Guests are also encouraged to explo’e the ship’s famed Heritage Tours durin– their stay – a chance to walk in the footsteps of royalty and rediscover a golden era of travel.
Eid Staycation Package includes:
• Complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room of the same category booked
• Buffet Breakfast & Buffet Dinner for 2 persons
Late Check-out at 2:00pm
• 20% discount on F&B
This Eid Al Adha, elevate yo’r celebrations with a stay unlike any other - aboard ’he Queen Elizabeth 2, Dubai’s iconic floating hotel. Docked in the heart of Dubai’s Port Mina Rashid, the legendary ocean liner invites guests to indulge in a unique staycation that promises heritage, hospitality, and unforgettable views - all wrapped in timeless charm. From 6th to 10th June 2025, guests can enjoy a truly memorable Eid break with exclusive benefits designed to elevate their stay.
Whether you are planning a romantic retreat or a family break, step into a setting where every moment tells a story.
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, said, “Eid is a time for joy, reflection, and meaningful connectio– – and what better place to celebrate than aboard a ship that has hosted royalty, celebrities, and dignitaries from across the globe. At the QE2, we offer more than just a stay; we offer an experience steeped in heritage, shaped by stories, and tailored for t’day’s traveller. From sea-view rooms to carefully curated dining moments, every aspect of our Eid Al Adha offer is crafted to inspire and delight in a setting as extraordinary as the occasion i”self.”
To enhance the overall experience, the Eid Staycation offers Buffet Breakfast and Buffet Dinner for two persons, late check-out at 2:00 pm, subject to availability, allowing guests to maximize their time on board as well as 20% discount on food and beverages.
Guests are also encouraged to explo’e the ship’s famed Heritage Tours durin– their stay – a chance to walk in the footsteps of royalty and rediscover a golden era of travel.
Eid Staycation Package includes:
• Complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room of the same category booked
• Buffet Breakfast & Buffet Dinner for 2 persons
Late Check-out at 2:00pm
• 20% discount on F&B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment