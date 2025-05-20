403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, France, Canada Demand Immediate Halt to Gaza War
(MENAFN) In a firm message released on Monday, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada issued a forceful warning to Israel, urging an instant stop to its military campaign in Gaza.
They also demanded the removal of obstacles preventing humanitarian support, cautioning that Israel could face “further concrete actions” if these appeals are ignored.
In a rare and strongly worded declaration, the three nations denounced Israel’s continuous military actions in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in over 53,000 deaths since October 2023.
The statement described the strikes as “wholly disproportionate” and expressed serious alarm over potential violations of international humanitarian norms.
“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate,” the declaration stated.
The trio of governments called on Israel to halt its offensive and work in partnership with the United Nations to enable the proper distribution of aid to affected civilians.
In addition, they appealed to Hamas to free the remaining captives taken during the attacks on October 7, 2023.
“We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles. We call on Hamas to release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 Oct. 2023.”
The statement also accused Israel of obstructing essential humanitarian assistance, emphasizing that such actions “risk breaching International Humanitarian Law.”
They also demanded the removal of obstacles preventing humanitarian support, cautioning that Israel could face “further concrete actions” if these appeals are ignored.
In a rare and strongly worded declaration, the three nations denounced Israel’s continuous military actions in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in over 53,000 deaths since October 2023.
The statement described the strikes as “wholly disproportionate” and expressed serious alarm over potential violations of international humanitarian norms.
“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate,” the declaration stated.
The trio of governments called on Israel to halt its offensive and work in partnership with the United Nations to enable the proper distribution of aid to affected civilians.
In addition, they appealed to Hamas to free the remaining captives taken during the attacks on October 7, 2023.
“We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles. We call on Hamas to release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 Oct. 2023.”
The statement also accused Israel of obstructing essential humanitarian assistance, emphasizing that such actions “risk breaching International Humanitarian Law.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment