Young Professionals In India Increasingly Facing Workplace Stress: Report
The report by ADP, a global technology company, highlights the shifting emotional landscape of work, where generational differences in stress levels are increasingly evident.
The report showed that young professionals (aged 27-39) have the highest stress levels, with 11 per cent saying they experience high stress, above the national average of 9 per cent. Just 51 per cent of workers aged 18-26 reported better stress management.
On the other, older workers (aged 55-64) reported better stress management, with 81 per cent saying they feel stress less than once a week.
Work overload was found as the major trigger for younger employees -- 16 per cent of those aged 18-26 report stress due to heavy workloads, twice as many as their older counterparts aged between 55to 64 (8 per cent).
Further, 67 per cent reported being judged for using flexible working arrangements, while 65 per cent said they are being monitored at work, which may intensify feelings of pressure.
“These findings reveal how today's workforce, particularly younger professionals, are navigating a complex and emotionally demanding work environment. The impact of stress and the feeling of being judged or closely monitored highlight the need for organisations to create a more supportive environment for their employees,” said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director of ADP India and Southeast Asia.
While overall stress levels among Indian employees have decreased slightly, from 12 per cent in 2023 to 9 per cent in 2024, the percentage of employees who feel they are thriving at their jobs has declined slightly from 22 per cent in 2023 to 20 per cent in 2024.
“Offering flexibility is just one part of the solution -- what truly matters is building a culture of trust, empathy, and psychological safety. By prioritising employees' mental well-being, companies can foster a healthier, more engaged, and productive workforce,” Goyal said.
