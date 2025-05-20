Common Ways Parents Could Unwittingly Be Damaging Their Kid's Skin Revealed

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Parents may be unwittingly damaging their children's skin by allowing them to spend too long in the sun, using harsh washing detergents, and using creams meant for adults.

The study of 700 parents with children aged up to four found 21 per cent are potentially damaging their little one's skin every few days or daily.

But 35 per cent didn't realise the actions they were taking were potentially harmful.

As many as 73 per cent have sought medical treatment for their kids due to skin irritation, with sun exposure the most common reason (24 per cent).

Other causes included the use of harsh washing detergents (23 per cent) and using creams, moisturisers, or other skincare products designed for adults rather than younger skin (18 per cent).

nd health and wellness educator Nyrah Saleem, working with WaterWipes, which commissioned the research, said:“Becoming a new parent is overwhelming but small tweaks can help improve your child's skin health.

“Nappy rash is an issue for two fifths of parents.

“Each added ingredient in skin products increases the chance of a skin reaction, so check labels and use products with minimal ingredients to reduce the risk.”

The study also found for 22 per cent of parents who've sought medical help for their child's skin irritations, needing to change nappies more often was the cause.

per cent found skin reactions were caused by products containing many ingredients.

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) parents polled confessed they rarely or never check the ingredients in products they buy for children.

an a quarter (27 per cent) admitted to not being particularly aware of the number of ingredients in them.

per cent didn't even know there was a link between skincare products and their child's skin reactions.

half (55 per cent) usually stick with the same brands when it comes to what they use on their kids, according to the OnePoll figures.

But selecting skincare or similar products with minimal ingredients is only a priority for 20 per cent.

Dr Emer Gilligan from WaterWipes, which uses just 99.9 per cent water and a drop of fruit extract, said:“As parents, we all want the very best for our children, and that starts with the products we use on their skin.

“A baby's skin is thinner and more delicate than an adult's and any additive has the potential to cause irritation.

“Choosing skincare formulations with fewer ingredients can help to minimise the risk of a skin reaction, so be sure to check labels and choose products with minimal ingredients.”

SKIN TIPS FROM PHARMACIST AND HEALTH AND WELLNESS EDUCATOR NYRAH SALEEM:

1. LESS IS MORE: Choose products with as few ingredients as possible. The simpler the formula, the less chance of irritation.

2. AVOID FRAGRANCES: Fragranced products may smell nice but are one of the top causes of allergic skin reactions in babies.

3. DITCH HARSH WIPES: Some wipes contain alcohol or essential oils, which can strip moisture from delicate skin.

4. CHECK LABELS CAREFULLY: Even“natural” products can have irritating additives - always read the back, not just the front.

5. WATCH FOR REDNESS OR DRYNESS: These are early signs of skin barrier damage. Swap out products immediately and opt for fragrance-free, pH-balanced options.

6. KEEP IT CLEAN BUT NOT OVERDONE: Over-bathing can dry out baby skin. Stick to short baths with lukewarm water and avoid bubble baths.

7. MOISTURISE WITHIN FIVE MINUTES OF BATHING: Lock in hydration by applying a gentle, fragrance-free emollient on damp skin.

