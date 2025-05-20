403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Denmark vows USD600 million to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Denmark has pledged a new military aid package valued at $618 million to Ukraine, aimed at enhancing its artillery capabilities. This aid comes as the US intensifies efforts to broker peace between Moscow and Kiev, with the two nations recently holding their first direct talks in three years. According to a statement from the Danish Defense Ministry, the assistance will fund artillery systems, ammunition, and air force equipment for Ukraine, extending through 2028. The package, totaling 4.2 billion Danish kroner, is being financed through the EU’s Ukraine Fund and reimbursed by the European Peace Facility.
A large portion of this aid will support the Czech Ammunition Initiative, a joint program between Denmark, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, designed to purchase up to 800,000 large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine. However, the initiative has faced criticism. An investigation revealed that Czech companies involved in the procurement were charging commissions several times higher than those from Ukrainian state agencies, and some deliveries were delayed, affecting Ukraine’s defense strategies. There have also been complaints about the quality of the munitions.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested increased ammunition deliveries to counter Russia’s artillery advantage, with European contractors struggling to meet the rising demand. This announcement follows the recent direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which resulted in the exchange of ceasefire conditions, a large prisoner swap, and plans for future discussions. Russia has consistently criticized Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing they only prolong the conflict and burden taxpayers.
A large portion of this aid will support the Czech Ammunition Initiative, a joint program between Denmark, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, designed to purchase up to 800,000 large-caliber artillery shells for Ukraine. However, the initiative has faced criticism. An investigation revealed that Czech companies involved in the procurement were charging commissions several times higher than those from Ukrainian state agencies, and some deliveries were delayed, affecting Ukraine’s defense strategies. There have also been complaints about the quality of the munitions.
Ukraine has repeatedly requested increased ammunition deliveries to counter Russia’s artillery advantage, with European contractors struggling to meet the rising demand. This announcement follows the recent direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which resulted in the exchange of ceasefire conditions, a large prisoner swap, and plans for future discussions. Russia has consistently criticized Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing they only prolong the conflict and burden taxpayers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment