Douyu International Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
[1] "Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)" is defined as net loss excluding share of loss (income) in equity method investments, impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, and impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets. For more information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
[2] "MAUs" refers to the number of active mobile users (exclusive of innovative business unless the context otherwise indicates) in a given period. Average mobile MAUs for a given period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active mobile users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
[3] "Quarterly average paying users" refers to the average paying users for each quarter during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users for each quarter of such period, by (ii) the number of quarters in such period. "Paying user" refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on our platform at least once during the relevant period.
[4] "Monthly average paying users" refers to the monthly average number of paying users during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users in each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. "Paying user" refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on our platform at least once during the relevant period.
[5] Every one ADS represents one ordinary share for the relevant period and calendar year.
About DouYu International Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU ) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic content, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through the integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games. This enables DouYu to continuously enhance its user experience and pursue long-term healthy development. For more information, please see .
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted loss from operations is calculated as loss from operations adjusted for Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Adjusted net loss is calculated as net loss adjusted for share of loss (income) in equity method investments, impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments and impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets. Adjusted net loss attributable to DouYu is calculated as net loss attributable to DouYu adjusted for share of loss (income) in equity method investments, impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, and impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share. The Company adjusted the impact of (i) share of loss (income) in equity method investments, (ii) impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, and (iii) impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled in U.S. dollars, at that rate on March 31, 2025, or at any other rate.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's results of operations and financial condition; the Company's business strategies and plans; general market conditions, in particular, the game live streaming market; the ability of the Company to retain and grow active and paying users; changes in general economic and business conditions in China; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to the Company; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Chenyang Yan
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Andrea Guo
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
In the United States:
Brandi Piacente
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
U NAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
|
|
As of March 31
|
|
2024
2025
2025
ASSETS
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$(1)
Current assets:
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
1,017,148
|
1,852,492
|
255,280
Restricted cash
83
|
74
|
10
Short-term bank deposits
3,070,374
|
80,000
|
11,024
Accounts receivable, net
49,057
|
53,170
|
7,327
Prepayments
26,885
|
24,309
|
3,350
Amounts due from related parties
74,175
|
57,616
|
7,940
Other current assets, net
231,354
|
235,406
|
32,440
Total current assets
4,469,076
|
2,303,067
|
317,371
|
|
Property and equipment, net
7,093
|
6,550
|
903
Intangible assets, net
60,917
|
52,539
|
7,240
Long-term bank deposits
360,000
|
340,000
|
46,853
Investments
456,815
|
397,744
|
54,811
Right-of-use assets, net
15,816
|
12,530
|
1,727
Other non-current assets
76,616
|
89,652
|
12,354
Total non-current assets
977,257
|
899,015
|
123,888
TOTAL ASSETS
5,446,333
|
3,202,082
|
441,259
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
Accounts payable
498,667
|
490,049
|
67,531
Advances from customers
4,444
|
2,575
|
355
Deferred revenue
252,346
|
249,336
|
34,359
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
242,517
|
197,359
|
27,197
Amounts due to related parties
222,589
|
278,607
|
38,393
Lease liabilities due within one year
11,458
|
10,163
|
1,400
Total current liabilities
1,232,021
|
1,228,089
|
169,235
|
|
Lease liabilities
4,223
|
2,342
|
323
Total non-current liabilities
4,223
|
2,342
|
323
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,236,244
|
1,230,431
|
169,558
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted,
all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the
H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31
|
|
As of March 31
|
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$(1)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
Ordinary shares
20
|
20
|
3
Additional paid-in capital
7,514,498
|
5,363,717
|
739,140
Accumulated deficit
(3,791,817)
|
(3,871,429)
|
(533,497)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
487,388
|
479,343
|
66,055
Total DouYu Shareholders' Equity
4,210,089
|
1,971,651
|
271,701
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,210,089
|
1,971,651
|
271,701
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5,446,333
|
3,202,082
|
441,259
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted,
all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the
H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2024
2024
|
2025
|
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$ (1)
Net revenues
1,039,684
|
1,136,000
|
947,051
|
130,507
Cost of revenues
(930,678)
|
(1,066,209)
|
(833,543)
|
(114,865)
Gross profit
109,006
|
69,791
|
113,508
|
15,642
Operating expense
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
(75,570)
|
(79,348)
|
(72,929)
|
(10,050)
General and administrative expenses
(42,797)
|
(71,674)
|
(35,787)
|
(4,932)
Research and development expenses
(54,150)
|
(34,150)
|
(32,749)
|
(4,513)
Other operating (loss) income, net
(103,428)
|
(77,520)
|
1,815
|
250
Total operating expenses
(275,945)
|
(262,692)
|
(139,650)
|
(19,245)
Loss from operations
(166,939)
|
(192,901)
|
(26,142)
|
(3,603)
Other expenses, net
-
|
(21,401)
|
(58,554)
|
(8,069)
Interest income
81,094
|
45,147
|
10,141
|
1,397
Foreign exchange income
153
|
546
|
258
|
36
Loss before income taxes and share of ( loss ) income
in equity method investments
(85,692)
|
(168,609)
|
(74,297)
|
(10,239)
Income tax expenses
-
|
(6,464)
|
(5,134)
|
(707)
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments
(2,261)
|
1,981
|
(181)
|
(25)
Net loss
(87,953)
|
(173,092)
|
(79,612)
|
(10,971)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the
Company
(87,953)
(173,092)
(79,612)
(10,971)
Net loss per ordinary share
|
|
|
Basic
(2.77)
|
(5.74)
|
(2.64)
|
(0.36)
Diluted
(2.77)
|
(5.74)
|
(2.64)
|
(0.36)
Net loss per ADS( 2 )
|
|
|
Basic
(2.77)
|
(5.74)
|
(2.64)
|
(0.36)
Diluted
(2.77)
|
(5.74)
|
(2.64)
|
(0.36)
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share
Basic
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
Diluted
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net loss per ADS( 2 )
Basic
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
Diluted
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
|
|
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations
from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of
the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Every one ADS represents one ordinary share.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2024
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$ (1)
Loss from operations
|
|
(192,901)
|
(26,142)
|
(3,603)
Add:
|
|
|
Impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets
-
|
75,473
|
-
|
-
Adjusted Operating Loss (non-GAAP)
(166,939)
|
(117,428)
|
(26,142)
|
(3,603)
|
|
|
Net l oss
(87,953)
|
(173,092)
|
(79,612)
|
(10,971)
Add/(Reversal of):
|
|
|
Share of loss (income) in equity method investments
2,261
|
(1,981)
|
181
|
25
Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on
investments ( 2)
-
|
21,401
|
58,554
|
8,069
Impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets
-
|
75,473
|
-
|
-
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)
(85,692)
|
(78,199)
|
(20,877)
|
(2,877)
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to DouYu
(87,953)
|
(173,092)
|
(79,612)
|
(10,971)
Add:
|
|
|
Share of loss (income) in equity method investments
2,261
|
(1,981)
|
181
|
25
Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on
investments
-
|
21,401
|
58,554
|
8,069
Impairment losses of goodwill and intangible assets
-
|
75,473
|
-
|
-
Adjusted net loss attributable to DouYu
(85,692)
|
(78,199)
|
(20,877)
|
(2,877)
|
|
|
Adjusted net loss per ordinary share (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
Basic
(2.69)
|
(2.59)
|
(0.69)
|
(0.10)
Diluted
(2.69)
|
(2.59)
|
(0.69)
|
(0.10)
|
|
|
Adjusted net loss per ADS( 3 ) (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
Basic
(2.69)
|
(2.59)
|
(0.69)
|
(0.10)
Diluted
(2.69)
|
(2.59)
|
(0.69)
|
(0.10)
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net loss per ordinary share
Basic
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
Diluted
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net loss per ADS(3)
Basic
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
Diluted
31,807,180
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
|
30,178,859
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations
from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of
the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments were included in the line item "Other expenses, net" of condensed consolidated statements of
income (loss).
(3) Every one ADS represents one ordinary share.
