Her Addition Strengthens Their Commitment to Excellence in Global Logistics.

ABINGDON, Md., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Relocation Systems is pleased to have Nicolle Barbour, a.k.a. Nikki, who recently returned to the organization, as the Sales and Marketing expert. Having three decades of experience in international logistics and government-contracted shipments, she is bringing a wealth of knowledge back to the team. Her journey, values and accomplishments makes Nikki a really valuable addition to the ARS family.

Advance Relocation Systems Welcomes Nicolle Barbour To The Team

Continue Reading

A Familiar Face with Extensive Expertise

Nikki's journey with ARS first began 30 years ago, shortly after she graduated from college. After a successful career as a teacher and then working in international logistics and government contracts, she returned to ARS in March 2025. Nikki specializes in government-contracted shipments, particularly for SOFA-status employees, handling everything from international moves to complex interstate logistics. She offers a fresh perspective to ARS while enhancing the services that the company provides to clients worldwide.

Driving Change Through Process Improvement

In her role at ARS, Nikki is focused on refining processes and improving efficiency. With remarkable organizing skills and an eye for detail, she is working towards streamlining operations and ensuring that clients receive the best quality service. It is this drive and commitment to excellence that makes her an invaluable member of the ARS team. Her dedication to continuous improvement is evident, and her proactive approach is bound to make a significant impact on the team.

"My ultimate goal is to be able to come up with a better, more streamlined, more detailed way of taking care of our customers, processing the information, how it's kept within our company and how it's accessed." - Nicolle Barbour, Sales and Marketing Expert, Advance Relocation Systems.

Family, Integrity, and a Passion for Life

Outside of work, Nikki is a family-oriented individual who enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons. Family has always been a central part of her life, and she greatly appreciates the moments spent together. Travel, music and cooking are just a few of her favorite pastimes, and she is passionate about helping animals in need. Her stepfather, who taught her the importance of integrity, has been one of the most influential figures in her life. Nikki upholds honesty, integrity and humility as the most important values in life. This guides her personally and professionally.

"You have nothing if you don't have your integrity" - Nicolle Barbour, Sales and Marketing Expert, Advance Relocation Systems.

Known for her nurturing and organized nature, Nikki is selfless and always considers the needs and feelings of others before her own. ARS is thankful to have her back on the team, and looks forward to all the great things she will continue to contribute. Advance Relocation Systems has been delivering long-distance and international moves seamlessly. The company attributes its success to the invaluable people on the team.

About Advance Relocation Systems

Advance Relocation Systems is a national moving company based in Maryland. For more than 85 years, they have helped countless customers relocate their homes and businesses. They possess a fleet of almost 100 vehicles and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility. This, coupled with their membership in the Atlas® Van Lines global network means they have all the necessary resources to take on even the largest, most complex moves while still focusing on safety and personal customer service.

For more information, Contact ARS .

[Social Media Handles]

Instagram -

Twitter(X) -

Facebook -

Pinterest -

SOURCE Advance Relocation Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED