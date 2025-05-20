Zawos Group Secures Acquisition Of NMC Healthcare's Oman Operations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Zawos Group, a prominent business conglomerate in Oman, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NMC Healthcare LLC Oman and Elegant Medical Center Oman. The transaction encompasses two hospitals and six clinics and aesthetic centres, marking a significant development in the Sultanate's healthcare sector.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to be finalised within the next two months. Upon completion, NMC Healthcare will provide transitional support services to ensure a seamless handover and maintain high standards of patient care. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

NMC Healthcare, established in 1975, has been a key player in the Middle East's private healthcare landscape. The company's expansion into Oman began in 2016, with the establishment of state-of-the-art medical facilities aimed at delivering quality and affordable healthcare.

The decision to divest its Oman operations aligns with NMC's strategic focus on core markets. Following a period of financial restructuring, the company has been streamlining its portfolio to concentrate on its primary operations in the UAE.

Zawos Group's acquisition of NMC's Oman assets signifies its commitment to enhancing the country's healthcare infrastructure. The group plans to invest in upgrading facilities and expanding services to meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?