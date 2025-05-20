EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Cantourage achieves strong and profitable growth in the first quarter of 2025

20.05.2025 / 07:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for direct or indirect publication or distribution within or in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would be unlawful. Please note the important information at the end of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Cantourage achieves strong and profitable growth in the first quarter of 2025

EBITDA margin in Q1 at 11 to 13%*

Revenue of more than EUR 25 million in the first quarter of 2025 Already over EUR 36 million at the end of April Berlin, 20 May 2025 – Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter 'Cantourage', ISIN: DE000A3DSV01, ), Europe's leading listed medical cannabis company, once again confirmed the economic strength of its business model in the first quarter of 2025. According to preliminary figures*, Cantourage achieved an EBITDA margin of between 11 and 13%. This underscores the company's ability to combine strong growth with operational profitability. Revenue in the first quarter was over EUR 25 million; as of the end of April 2025, revenues totalled over EUR 36 million. The company is thus continuing to grow at a rapid pace while maintaining a stable cost base and efficiently scaling its platform. 'Profitability is not a future prospect for us, but a reality,' says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE. 'We are creating growth with substance – through our international market presence, reliable supply chains and clear quality standards that set Cantourage apart from the competition.'



*The financial figures stated are based on internal calculations and are unaudited and unconsolidated. We reserve the right to make changes during the financial reporting process. Please note that this information is subject to change and must be reviewed by legal counsel.



About Cantourage:

Cantourage is a leading European company in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. Cantourage enables growers worldwide to sell products in European medical markets. Founded in 2019, the company works with more than 60 cannabis growers from 18 countries. Cantourage ensures the highest pharmaceutical quality standards along the value chain and offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. The company has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 11 November 2022 and trades under the ticker symbol 'HIGH'.



Press contacts:

Pia Senkel | ... | +49 (0) 173 3702649

Klaas Geller | ... | +49 (0) 176 74717519



This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

20.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Cantourage Group SE Feurigstraße 54 10827 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: DE000A3DSV01 WKN: A3DSV0 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2140982

End of News EQS News Service