Cantourage Achieves Strong And Profitable Growth In The First Quarter Of 2025
Cantourage achieves strong and profitable growth in the first quarter of 2025
Berlin, 20 May 2025 – Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter 'Cantourage', ISIN: DE000A3DSV01, ), Europe's leading listed medical cannabis company, once again confirmed the economic strength of its business model in the first quarter of 2025.
According to preliminary figures*, Cantourage achieved an EBITDA margin of between 11 and 13%. This underscores the company's ability to combine strong growth with operational profitability.
Revenue in the first quarter was over EUR 25 million; as of the end of April 2025, revenues totalled over EUR 36 million. The company is thus continuing to grow at a rapid pace while maintaining a stable cost base and efficiently scaling its platform.
'Profitability is not a future prospect for us, but a reality,' says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE. 'We are creating growth with substance – through our international market presence, reliable supply chains and clear quality standards that set Cantourage apart from the competition.'
