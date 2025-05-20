403
Russia And Ukraine May Sign Ceasefire Memorandum : Zelensky
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia and Ukraine may sign a memorandum, which could subsequently lead to a formal agreement to end the full-scale war. The memorandum is expected to address a ceasefire.
In press statements reported by state-run news agency (Ukrinform), Zelensky noted that such a memorandum may have been discussed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
"There could be a respective memorandum in the bilateral format, which may then lead to a roadmap toward ending the war, that is, toward a full agreement. This memorandum, supported by both countries, would include provisions for a ceasefire," Zelensky said.
He noted that at this stage, the contents of a potential memorandum with Russia are still unknown.
"In any case, if the Russian side proposes a memorandum, I don't believe it will remain a secret. This kind of information tends to surface in the public domain. I believe that once we receive Russia's proposals, we will be able to formulate our own vision," Zelensky said.
Trump on Monday held phone conversations with both Putin and Zelensky.
