Libya Will Not Accept Migrant Resettlement Projects - Libyan Interior Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Minister of Interior of the Libyan Government of National Unity Imad Al-Tarabulsi affirmed that Libya is not a country of settlement and will not accept, under any circumstances, projects aimed at settling migrants within its territory.
This came during a meeting held Monday with a number of EU Ambassadors to Libya.
The meeting addressed the issue of the voluntary return of illegal migrants and joint cooperation between Libya and its international partners to address this escalating challenge, according to the Libyan news agency (LANA).
The Libyan Minister stated that "our goal is to cooperate with international partners to achieve the dignified voluntary return of migrants and to regulate the Libyan labor market according to its real needs and under the umbrella of legal procedures."
He pointed out that the Ministry's Labor Regulation Committee has recently granted trial residency permits to a number of workers, as part of a regulatory process based on the needs of the Libyan market. This process aims to combat chaos in the labor sector and regulate the legal status of residents.
Al-Tarabulsi explained that the Ministry of Interior is open to cooperation in the field of training and rehabilitation, particularly for security and police personnel working on illegal immigration, to ensure professional handling of this sensitive issue, with full commitment to human rights principles and the protection of human dignity.
He emphasized that Libya looks forward to a more effective role from the international community, and European Union countries in particular, in supporting voluntary repatriation efforts and the legal regulation of migration, in a manner that preserves national sovereignty and serves security and stability in the region.
