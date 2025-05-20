Career Village Opens Doors To Qatar's Future Workforce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and the Ministry of Labour (MoL), to launch the sixth edition of its flagship career exploration program 'Career Village,' a three-day immersive hands-on tour in Qatar's diverse career offerings, taking place from 19–21 May at KidZania Doha.

'Career Village' opened its doors today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by senior officials, including Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education at QF, Maryam Nouman Al-Emadi, Director of Educational Guidance Department at MoEHE, Fatima Youssef Al-Obaidly, Assistant Director of the Department of Schools and Student Affairs at MoEHE, and Mohammed Salem Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Director of Rehabilitation and Skills Development Department at MoL. Their presence underscored the national importance of preparing Qatar's youth to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving labor market.

By bringing more than 40 leading public and private entities together and welcoming hundreds of middle and high school students each day, 'Career Village' aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the dynamic demands of Qatar's labor market, in alignment with the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

“Career Village has become a foundational pillar in QCDC's mission to cultivate a future-proof workforce,” said Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC.“As the launchpad for our job-shadowing initiatives, it gives students an actual first taste of real-world professions, allowing them to engage directly with industry professionals, igniting their curiosity, and laying the groundwork upon which our entire suite of job-shadowing programs builds. This experience empowers them to explore themselves, not to mention the diverse career pathways available, and master the critical skills they will need to succeed.”

Fatima Youssef Al-Obaidly, Assistant Director of School and Student Affairs Department at MoEHE, commended the launch of the sixth edition of the“Career Village” initiative. She emphasized that the event serves as a key pillar in supporting students' transition from education to the workforce-especially in light of rapid changes and ongoing needs of national development.

Al Obaidly stated,“The sixth edition of Career Village represents a vital opportunity for high school students from both public and private schools to explore Qatar's key sectors and engage directly with professional institutions in a learning environment that mirrors real-life work settings. This contributes significantly to enriching students' career experiences and broadening their future horizons. We highly value the ongoing and productive collaboration between MoEHE and QCDC, which reflects both parties' commitment to creating stimulating educational environments that respond to students' needs. This, in turn, helps expand their career choices and supports early planning of their professional paths.”

Mohamed Salem Al-Khulaifi, Acting Director of Rehabilitation and Skills Development at MoL, affirmed that 'Career Village' is one of the pioneering initiatives that reflects the Ministry's commitment to promoting early career guidance and providing an innovative learning environment aligned with the needs of the national labor market. He noted that the Ministry's participation in the sixth edition of 'Career Village' stems from its dedication to empowering students with a deep understanding of labor market requirements and its various sectors, while supporting efforts to prepare a generation capable of making informed career decisions and contributing to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, including the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Al-Khulaifi further explained that the Ministry of Labour places high priority on equipping and preparing the national workforce for the job market, and values what 'Career Village' offers in terms of practical, interactive experiences. These opportunities allow students to explore careers and engage directly with professionals, playing a vital role in narrowing the gap between education and employment. He emphasized that this initiative reflects the spirit of integration among state institutions in preparing future generations, while advancing the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy to build a skilled national workforce ready to navigate future transformations.

Since its inception in 2017, 'Career Village' has engaged over 10,000 students and established itself as QCDC's flagship platform for experiential learning. This year's edition features dedicated experiential learning zones, interactive workshops on soft-skills development and industry trends, and personalized counseling sessions with career-guidance professionals.

Students will network with experts across sectors including Security, Public Administration, Aviation and Aeronautics, Technology, Education, Finance Investment and Banking, Energy, Manufacturing and Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Medicine, Humanitarian and Social Work, Media and Public Relations, as well as Hospitality and Tourism-gaining firsthand insights into the day-to-day realities and emerging opportunities within each field.