Qatar Tourism Commences Third Edition Of Qatar Tourism Awards 2025

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism announced the third edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2025 during a press conference that was held at Palace Vendôme (2024 Winner of the Premier Shopping Mall Experience), the application portal is now open, with the deadline for submissions set for August 7th, 2025.

The Qatar Tourism Awards is an initiative by Qatar Tourism, developed in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), aimed at recognising individuals and businesses across the tourism and hospitality sector in Qatar for their remarkable contributions to service excellence.

Now in its third year, the initiative continues to evolve as a legacy platform that promotes exceptional performance and fosters constructive competition within the sector. The Awards are designed to recognise those who consistently deliver superior service and help shape distinctive visitor experiences in Qatar.

The initial assessment of this year's applications will in cooperation between UN Tourism and Qatar Tourism. The final evaluation will be carried out by a distinguished panel of local and international experts, whose members will be officially announced in June to ensure full transparency for all applicants.

This year introduces two new sub-categories: Hotelier of the Year, which will acknowledge a general manager who has demonstrated notable leadership and innovation in hotel operations; and Leading Chief Concierge, which will commend a concierge from a five-star property in Qatar who exemplifies exceptional guest service and in-depth local knowledge.

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said:“We are proud to continue highlighting stories of excellence by honouring individuals and institutions that elevate service standards across the tourism sector. Our renewed partnership with UN Tourism strengthens the credibility of every stage of the Awards. With the organisation's global expertise and established benchmarks, we are confident that this edition will be managed with the utmost transparency and precision.”

He added:“The evaluation framework has been refined for greater clarity and depth, as we maintain our collaboration with UN Tourism in a shared effort to serve Qatar's ambitions and uphold fairness for all applicants."

Mr. Jaime Mayaki, Director of International Development and Cooperation (IDC) at UN Tourism said:“As we launch the third edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence, transparency, and global best practices. These Awards honour the pioneers shaping Qatar's tourism story – from chefs reimagining local flavours, to concierges creating unforgettable experiences, to innovators harnessing technology for smarter travel. Every nomination tells a story of dedication, with the power to shape not only the future of tourism in Qatar, but around the world. UN Tourism is proud to stand alongside Qatar in this initiative, built on trust, shared values, and a common pursuit of progress.”

As part of this year's programme, Qatar Tourism also announced the launch of the Qatar Tourism Awards Alumni Network, a new platform dedicated to fostering engagement between previous award winners and Qatar Tourism leadership.

The winners of the third edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards will be revealed during a formal ceremony taking place in November 2025. Award recipients will benefit from increased visibility through promotion across Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar platforms and will also be prioritised for sponsorship opportunities as part of Qatar Tourism's ongoing support to sector partners. Additionally, those applying under the Gastronomic Experiences category must be enrolled in the Taste of Qatar initiative, further reinforcing Qatar Tourism's emphasis on service quality across all segments of the industry.