Actress Swaroopa Ghosh On South Debut With ‘Jaat’: Makers Didn't Bargain With My Fees

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Swaroopa Ghosh, who has been part of films such as Vicky Donor, Piku, Love Hostel and War, was recently seen in Sunny Deol's“Jaat,” which marked her debut in south films. She said that the makers didn't bargain with her“fees” for the film.

In“Jaat,” Swaroop has played Ranatunga and Somulu's mother who has a very strong personality.

Swaroopa said:”The synopsis of the story was interesting and they did mention it was an out and out commercial action thriller. The way they depicted the story, it seemed well thought out and had enough twists and turns for mass appeal.”

She said that this is“necessary for a commercial cinema.”

“I must mention here the background story of my character was definitely tempting for me. Initially it had a certain humane quality, which they later eliminated and made it totally mean and vicious,” the actress added.

She added:“Also the picture they sent me as a reference made me immediately vibe with the character. I was sure I would be able to play this. There's an animalistic rawness in the character which sort of matched my inherent wildness.”

The actress said that working in an out and out action film was something she had never done before.

Swaroopa said:“That too with stars like Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Last but not least the makers didn't bargain with my fees.”

Asked about her experience with Gopichand Malineni, she said:”I have always respected people who don't wear their name and fame on their sleeve. He is one of them. He is grounded yet filled with creative energy and has a sense of humour that suddenly makes his eyes light up and twinkle.”

“He loves and appreciates when an actor delivers what he wants. He doesn't say much and only gives short instructions. I think it was more due to language...but he was very clear in his communication. He used to find me very amusing..and used to love what I would do. Due to which my 8/9 days role was extended to 22 days.”

She said that the director was devoted to his work, and had never seen him sitting idle on the set ever.

“He would always hear your queries patiently and give you a chance to explore. I had a great time working with him,” added the actress.