1Sthumanitarian Aid Convoy Enters Gaza In 3 Months
KABUL (Pajhwok): First trucks of humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip after three months of an Israeli blockade of food, medicine and other necessities, a media report said on Tuesday.
The Associated Press reported :“Five trucks carrying baby food and other desperately needed aid entered the territory of over two million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing”.
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher called it a“welcome development” but described the aid-carrying trucks as a“drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed.”
According to him, four other UN trucks have received permission to enter the besieged Gaza Strip.
Last week, food security experts warned of famine in the enclave, which Israel is determined to fully control in disregard of global calls for restraint..hz
