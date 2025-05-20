Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin depicts two-hour long Trump call as ‘very useful’


2025-05-20 03:41:17
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin described his two-hour phone call with US President Donald Trump as "very useful," with the main focus being the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Following the conversation, Putin thanked Trump for his support in resuming direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev regarding a potential peace agreement. He mentioned that Trump outlined his stance on ending the conflict and the possibility of a ceasefire.

Putin emphasized Russia’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the war, stating that both sides must identify the most effective way to reach peace. He revealed that Russia is prepared to collaborate with Ukraine on a memorandum that would outline the principles and timeline of a potential peace agreement, including a possible ceasefire.

Putin noted that the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine signals progress, but both Moscow and Kiev must demonstrate a strong desire for peace and find compromises that will satisfy all parties. This followed the first direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul since 2022, which had previously seen a proposed peace deal falter.

The latest talks have resulted in a proposal for a large-scale prisoner exchange and a commitment to continue negotiations. Putin reiterated that Russia’s goal is to achieve a long-term resolution that addresses the fundamental causes of the conflict.

