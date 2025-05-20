403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states his recent conversation with Putin was "very successful"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stated that his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very successful," and that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin "immediately." The two leaders spoke for over two hours on Monday, primarily focusing on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Putin described the call as “very useful.”
In a post on Truth Social after the conversation, Trump described the tone of the talks as “excellent” and emphasized that if the discussion had been otherwise, he would have made it known. He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine would begin negotiations for a ceasefire and, more crucially, an end to the war. Trump highlighted that the details of the negotiations would be worked out between Russia and Ukraine, as only the two parties are fully aware of the specifics.
Trump also noted that Russia is interested in engaging in “large-scale trade” with the US, and he suggested that the resolution of the conflict could help Ukraine benefit significantly from this trade. He described the potential for Russia to create substantial jobs and wealth as “unlimited.”
Following his call with Putin, Trump said he spoke with several key leaders, including Ukraine’s President Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, to update them on the discussion.
In the Kremlin's statement following the call, Putin expressed gratitude for Trump’s support in restarting direct talks between Russia and Ukraine and affirmed Russia’s willingness to collaborate on a peace agreement. Putin stressed that Russia’s primary goal is to address the root causes of the conflict.
In a post on Truth Social after the conversation, Trump described the tone of the talks as “excellent” and emphasized that if the discussion had been otherwise, he would have made it known. He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine would begin negotiations for a ceasefire and, more crucially, an end to the war. Trump highlighted that the details of the negotiations would be worked out between Russia and Ukraine, as only the two parties are fully aware of the specifics.
Trump also noted that Russia is interested in engaging in “large-scale trade” with the US, and he suggested that the resolution of the conflict could help Ukraine benefit significantly from this trade. He described the potential for Russia to create substantial jobs and wealth as “unlimited.”
Following his call with Putin, Trump said he spoke with several key leaders, including Ukraine’s President Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, to update them on the discussion.
In the Kremlin's statement following the call, Putin expressed gratitude for Trump’s support in restarting direct talks between Russia and Ukraine and affirmed Russia’s willingness to collaborate on a peace agreement. Putin stressed that Russia’s primary goal is to address the root causes of the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment