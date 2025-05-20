Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Project Update Vestmanna: Commercial Scale Powerplant: Dragon 12 Grid Connected, Producing Electricity


2025-05-20 03:31:09
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, continues operation and testing activities in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. The Dragon 12-megawatt tidal kite 'Luna' is in electricity production, following an upgrade period most prominently including a longer tether.

The Dragon 12 'Luna' is installed in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, producing electricity to grid with an extended tether configuration. Electricity production combined with a range of study visits from customers and other stakeholders make Vestmanna to the centre of attention for Minesto.

"The initial electricity production with the updated tether looks promising and in line with our expectations. We are excited to continue our testing, and satisfactory to keep pushing forward in production mode," said Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact
 Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

Minesto Dragon 12 installation in Vestmannasund Faroe Islands
