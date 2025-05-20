Gamechange Solar Achieves B-BBEE Level 4 Certification, Strengthening Local Commitment In South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar trackers and fixed-tilt racking technology, today announced that it has achieved a Level 4 Certification under South Africa's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) framework. This milestone reflects the company's deepening commitment to inclusive economic growth and local empowerment across the region.

"Achieving Level 4 status is not just a compliance milestone; it reflects our long-term commitment to South Africa's economic transformation. We are proud of the role we've played in supporting supplier development, strengthening local manufacturing, and expanding access to skills and opportunities where they're needed most," said Sibulele Dlova, General Manager – Sub-Saharan Africa, GameChange Solar .

GameChange Solar has made measurable contributions across all five key impact areas of the B-BBEE framework – ownership, management control, skill development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development. As part of this strategy, the company has:



Supported multiple learnerships, technical bursaries, and entrepreneurship training for youth and persons with disabilities.

Worked closely with SMMEs across its value chain to drive localization, reaching up to 90% local content on its products. Focused procurement efforts to partner with Black-owned businesses, Black female-owned businesses, and Black-designated groups.

In addition, the Company has actively engaged with the Youth Employment Service (YES) Program to provide work opportunities and tailored training to equip young South Africans with renewable energy skills that are in high demand, thus helping address the country's high youth unemployment rates.

As GameChange Solar continues to grow its presence across Sub-Saharan Africa, it remains committed to supporting its clients and partners while contributing meaningfully to the region's clean energy goals through sustainable, inclusive, and locally grounded business practices.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the third largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit .

Media Contact

Nisha Wadhwani

Lead – Marketing, GameChange Solar

[email protected]

Logo -

