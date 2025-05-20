Trump Signs New Bill Outlawing AI Deepfake Pornography

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) On December 21, 2018, President Trump signed into law a bill that criminalizes the distribution of“nonsensenual” AI deepfake porn. This legislation comes as a response to the growing concern over the use of artificial intelligence to create realistic but fake pornographic material featuring individuals who did not consent to being depicted in such content.

Deepfake technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, enabling the creation of highly convincing videos that can be used to deceive and manipulate viewers. By targeting the creation and dissemination of nonsensenual deepfake porn, the new law aims to protect individuals from having their likeness exploited for malicious purposes.

The bill represents a significant step towards addressing the ethical and legal challenges posed by deepfake technology. While some argue that the legislation could infringe on free speech rights, supporters maintain that it is necessary to prevent the harm and harassment that can result from the proliferation of nonsensenual deepfake porn.

Moving forward, the implementation and enforcement of the new law will be crucial in deterring the creation and distribution of nonsensenual AI deepfake porn. By holding individuals accountable for producing and sharing misleading and harmful content, this legislation aims to safeguard individuals' right to privacy and autonomy.

In conclusion, the criminalization of nonsensenual AI deepfake porn marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address the challenges posed by deepfake technology. As technology continues to evolve, it is essential for lawmakers to stay ahead of the curve and adapt regulations to protect individuals from potential harm and exploitation.

