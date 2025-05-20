Qatar Airways Net Profit Jumps 28Pc

Dhaka: Qatar Airways has reported a record 28pc surge in annual net profit, reaching 7.8 billion Qatari riyals ($2.1 billion), according to a preliminary financial statement released by the airline on Monday (May 19).

The surge, recorded for the fiscal year ending early 2025, reflects the airline's strategic efforts to strengthen its global presence, optimize its fleet, and form key partnerships amid evolving market conditions.

CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer attributed the financial success to industry partnerships that allowed the airline group to stay agile amid geopolitical, economic, and environmental uncertainties.

These remarks align with the airline's broader approach to resilience and innovation in a competitive market.

Among Qatar Airways' most significant moves was its investment in international carriers. The airline acquired a 25pc stake in Virgin Australia (VA) and another 25pc stake in regional South African carrier Airlink (4Z), extending its global footprint across the Asia-Pacific and African markets.

In comments shared earlier this year with media, Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori reported a 9pc increase in passenger traffic across the network between April 2024 and January 2025.

Notably, growth in Europe reached 14pc, with Germany specifically seeing a 12pc rise.

These figures suggest that Qatar Airways is not only growing faster than the market average but also consolidating its presence in strategic regions.

