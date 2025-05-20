Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
District-Level Sports Events In Full Swing Across J & K: DYSS

2025-05-20 03:09:17
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District-Level Inter-School Inter-Zone Sports Meet commenced with great enthusiasm in Udhampur under the patronage of DYSS director general Rajinder Singh Tara. The event witnessed the participation of 260 talented athletes competing in table tennis, basketball, football, and chess across U-14
and U-17 categories.
Chief Guest Romesh Chander Mishra District Youth Services and Sports Officer emphasized the values of
sportsmanship, discipline, and perseverance while advocating for hydration during athletic activities.
Meanwhile, Shopian also witnessed vibrant sports activities, with zonal-level volleyball competitions for U-14 and U-17 Boys in Zone Imamsahib and Shopian. Specially-abled youth participated in cricket, chess, and carrom events in Zones Vehil and Keegam.
In Kathua the Department of Youth Services and Sports conducted inter-zone competitions for U-14 Girls in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Badminton, and Chess at Naaz Ground Billawar, while U-17 Boys' cricket matches were held at Sports Stadium Hiranagar. A total of 197 girls from six zones participated,
displaying remarkable enthusiasm and skill. In cricket, Zone Kathua triumphed over Zone Hiranagar,
while in other events, teams from Bhaddu, Bani, and Billawar emerged victorious.

